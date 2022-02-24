Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, over its postponed national convention.

Wike said a party that cannot organise its convention should be viewed as lacking the ability to rule the country.

The governor spoke at the special grand reception organised to celebrate the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, by Imo State PDP Chapter at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Owerri, yesterday, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike said such inability as shown by the APC was another proof for Nigerians to rely in denying the APC any place of governance both at the federal level and in any state of the federation in 2023.

He said: “Nigerians are angry because the party (APC) at the national level is a failure. It’s a failure to the point that it is ruling Nigeria with tension. Ordinarily to sign the Electoral Act, they keep on postponing it everyday and Nigerians are tired.

“A party that cannot hold a national convention is it a party that can rule Nigeria? Ordinary convention, a party in power cannot hold one. Look at how we did our own. That is to tell you that PDP is the party that should rule Nigeria. This is the party that will rule Imo State too.”

Wike enjoined members of the PDP in Imo State not to succumb to any form of intimidation against them by any party, adding that days of such intimidation are gone.He emphasised that one of the reasons for attending the reception was to tell them of the need for PDP to strategise and reclaim the governorship of Imo State because the sitting governor has failed already.

Wike said: “The only mistake that we will make to allow the man to come back is for us not to work together, and we will not make that mistake. “Now, all of us must unite. If there is no party, there will be no governor. If there is no party, there will be no president.

“Let nobody fear, nobody can intimidate us. Can you be intimidated? All that time has passed when somebody that carried fourth will come first. It will never happen again.

“But if you want us to take back Imo State in the next election, all of us must work together. We are ready to support you to take back Imo State.”

Meanwhile, Chairman, Board of Trustees, BOT, of the party, Senator Walid Jubril, acknowledged the huge work done by the leaders of the party to ensure it waxes stronger.

