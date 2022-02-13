Brethren, it’s time to begin a critical self-assessment in order to prepare for the miracle we are expecting.

God has remained faithful. The Lord has kept us alive for some reason that includes the possessing our miracles. For that miracle we so desire, we should always remember that we have our part to play.

How do I mean? If a couple decided to live apart and they want to have babies, how would that be possible? Separation or if you like the distance between them delays their miracle. If they do not co-habit, how would God bless their meeting to produce babies? If circumstances make a couple to live apart, it is their responsibility to create time to be together for some time and the merciful God could visit them.

However, this is looking at the issues from the physical realm.

Our focus here is the Spiritual. Believe it or not, the Spiritual controls the physical.

As Christians there are so many things that we can do to attract the mercy of God.

Father Abraham is a good example. According to Genesis 17 vs. 1&2 ( KJV) : “ And when Abram was ninety years old and nine, the LORD appeared to Abram, and said unto him, I am the Almighty God; walk before me, and be thou perfect.

And I will make my covenant between me and thee, and will multiply thee exceedingly”.

The encounter of Abram with the Lord was at a time that he had not gotten a child.

After this Spiritual encounter, Abram took physical steps. His faith in the Lord increased, he trusted the Lord and obeyed every word of God even after he had Isaac. That was when he could have disobeyed but he chose to obey the Lord’s order that he should sacrifice his son Isaac.

Not many of us have that type of faith.

For us, the point here is, besides, praising the Lord at all times, another way of sowing seeds to receive our miracles is Fasting.

We are familiar with the story of how the Lord Jesus fasted for 40 days . Have you asked yourself, why the Son of God needed to fast?. Even as the son of the Most High God, Jesus knew that he needed to deny himself some pleasures of human life in order to receive the Power of the Most High God . That is the Holy Spirit.

When his disciples asked him why they could not cast out a demon out of a boy, the Lord Jesus taught them some lessons.

Matthew 17 vs. 20&21 ( NIV) : “ He replied, Because you have so little faith. I tell you the truth, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you”.

But this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting”.

What the LORD has simply told us is faith is like a knife that needs to be sharpened with fasting. Esther was another person who fasted. Esther 4 vs. 16 : ( KJV) “ Go, gather together all the Jews that are present in Shushan, and fast ye for me, and neither eat nor drink three day, night or day: I also and my maidens will fast likewise; and so will I go in unto the king, which is not according to the law: and if I perish, I perish”.

Esther knew that to save the Jews from death planned by Hamman was not an easy task. She knew she had to do something unusual physically but also realized that she could only have her request granted if backed by Spiritual power.

She knew that to obtain Spiritual power, indeed the Holy Spirit, she needed to fast and pray.

Brethren, she was already Queen but she knew that this could not automatically make her request granted. Fasting and prayer paved the way for her and she found favour. In the name of Jesus as you take a decision to deny yourself the pleasures of life for some days, the Lord will show you mercy and you shall obtain His favour in Jesus name.

Brethren, you may not be waiting to have children. Yours may be other issues. Whatever it is you are waiting to receive from the Lord, consider fasting and praying. Taking such steps makes the Lord know that you are a serious candidate for a miracle.

When the Lord Jesus said, “But this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting”. He was simply saying that stubborn cases require uncommon spiritual steps.

Make up your mind to fast and pray at least once a week Ask yourself, if all that you have been eating and drinking has produced your miracle. They have not and may never.

If God denied himself, the companion of Jesus by sending him to us in human flesh to go through all that he went through for our sake, you also should be prepared to deny yourself some pleasure in order to break a stubborn yoke.

Many of what we call challenges are the manifestations of stubborn yokes. Sickness, infertility, financial stagnation, working hard with nothing to show for it, lack of promotion, loneliness etc. all need to be tackled spiritually and physically.

Are you prepared to draw heavenly attention to yourself with prayer and fasting? Esther fasted and prayed and got heavenly attention. In the name of Jesus, heaven will attend to your needs this month in Jesus name.

Brethren, stop shedding tears of sorrow. They do not produce miracles. When we begin to weep because of challenges, we are giving the devil seasons to laugh at us. It is also an indication of little or no faith in the Lord.

I’ll share a testimony because it relates to child bearing. God wants us to get married and bear children. For a single lady, she wanted to get married first because one step leads to another. Once married, she becomes hopeful that she would be a mother.

Last week, I witnessed a great miracle. A lady who has been a church worker but remained single got married . She was 62 years old. I knew her as a single lady who desires to get married . What I didn’t know was her age.

Someone who attended the traditional wedding said, guests and relations flew in from oversees to witness the wedding. Without doubt, many of them would have written her off but they came to see her get married.

By the grace of God, your miracle will make your friends and mockers come to see for themselves what the Lord has done for you.

Fasting and prayer also helps us to move closer to God. When we fast, we also purify the body. The body needs to be purified for the miracle babies that we are expecting.

I am not discussing science. Lest some people say what I am saying does not make sense. Really in most cases Spiritual issues do not make sense to those who only operate only in the physical realm. However, since God is the creator of heaven and earth, all things physical and spiritual are within the LORD’s control.

Fear not, incorporate prayer and fasting into your schedule this year .

May the Lord favour you as you do so in Jesus name.

Depending on your health situation, choose when to fast. It could be a day in a week, twice a week or thrice.

However, those who have health challenges, related to feeding, need fast but they can increase the duration and period of prayer.