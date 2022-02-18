.

… Urges Yoruba people not to lose hope

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye has urged the Yoruba people who believes in the actualisation of Yoruba Nation to keep hope alive.

Akintoye, a Renowned Historian and Second Republic member of the Nigerian Senate said this in a statement signed by the Communications Secretary of the Self-Determination Movement, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye.

He pointed out that “The Yoruba Nation is an idea whose time has come.

The statement reads “Today, I clock 87. I thank God for this unusual grace and favour from God. I am grateful to God for the strength, energy and good health that I am enjoying.

“My message to the Yoruba people worldwide who are passionate for the country of their own is not to lose hope.

“I am more than convinced that we are on our way to freedom. Our agitation is an idea whose time has come.

“We shall keep the struggle alive, and beyond the manipulation of the Nigerian government.

“We won’t allow the Nigerian Government to criminalise our struggle. The Yoruba people worldwide are urged never to be deterred.

He said that “Many Yoruba patriots worldwide planned to celebrate my birthday but I pleaded with them not to do so in honour of my son and one of the heroes of our struggle, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, by all of us. I cannot be celebrating my birthday when Ighoho is in detention.

Vanguard News Nigeria