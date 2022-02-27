Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described his choice by Vanguard Newspaper as Governor of the Year 2021 as a tonic that will spur him and his administration further to do more for the state and its people.

Governor Yahaya made the declaration while being formally presented with the award notification letter by the Chairman of the Editorial Board of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Ochereome Nnana in company with the Northern Region Editor, Soni Daniel and the Business Editor, Emeka Anaeto, at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Governor Inuwa, who was flanked by Senator representing Gombe North, Sen. Saidu Ahmed Alkali, Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, Special Adviser on Budget Planning and Development Partners Coordination, Dr. Ishiyaku Mohammed and his Abuja Liaison counterpart, Usman Aliyu Garry and the Acting State Accountant General, Aminu Yuguda, said he was pleasantly surprised to be named as an awardee.

“I must say that my team and I are excited to be given this prestigious award by Vanguard Newspapers, which has remained a strong voice for Nigerians and we are indeed honoured to be so recognised,” Governor Inuwa said.

“What this means for me is to strive to do more in order to provide the needed opportunities for all the people of Gombe State to grow and achieve their set goals. We will not relent in serving our people and leaving behind worthy legacies that the people will be proud to identify with,” the governor pledged while thanking Vanguard for the award.

Nnana explained that the Vanguard’s award to Governor Inuwa was in recognition of his sterling leadership style, outstanding performance and commitment to industrial, infrastructural and human capital development of Gombe State, which have added value to the people and Nigeria.

Nnana also acknowledged the Governor’s transformational leadership, fiscal reengineering, speedy completion of several projects inherited from previous administration, reducing of backlog of pension/ gratuity as well as execution of various physical and social infrastructural projects across the nooks and crannies of Gombe State.

He also cited Inuwa’s giant strides in the health sector, especially the revitalization of PHCs across all the political wards of the state as well as reconstruction and upgrade of general hospitals among others.

The Vanguard delegation, led by the Chairman of the Editorial Board of the media outfit, Ochereome Nnana, also included the Northern Regional Editor, Soni Daniel and Business Editor, Emeka Anaeto.