Bose Adelaja

As Another Saint Valentine’s Day approaches, the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Lagos Sector Command on Saturday, said its men will be deployed to strategic locations across the state to run test of drunkeness among motorists.

To achieve this, men of the corps will be with breathalyzers to test motorists in order to detect those who drive under the influence of alcohol and get them arrested accordingly.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, Lagos FRSC Sector Commander, who disclosed this over the weekend in a statement in Lagos said this is to curb infractions to traffic rules and regulations.

He said, “citizens who desire to celebrate on that day must ensure that whoever is driving the vehicle stays away from alcoholic drink to avoid being victims of road traffic crashes due to drunkeness or overspeeding.

“Distracted driving is one of the dangerous activities engaged in by motorists on the day hence the need to adopt defensive driving for safe trips back to their destinations,”

According to him, FRSC men will be deployed at strategic locations throughout the state to curb any infractions to traffic rules and regulations.

The men, he noted will be with breathalyzers to test motorists in order to detect those who drive under influence of alcohol and get them arrested accordingly.

While wishing everyone a crash free celebration, he admonished motorists to avoid drunk and distracted driving.