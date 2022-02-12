Nigerian style bender Isaac Adesanya will face-off with Robert Whitaker at UFC 271 in a much-anticipated rematch this Sunday. Adesanya is on the rise and will hope to defeat the Australian fighter.

The duo first met in October 2019 at UFC 243, where Adesanya knocked out the Australian fighter in the second round to unify the middleweight title.

On Sunday, Whitaker would have a shot at the UFC title. This would not come easy, as Adesanya has cemented his position as the undisputed champion of his weight range. His only loss came against Jan Blackowitz in an attempt to clinch the light heavyweight belt.

Adesanya currently ranks 3rd in the UFC men pound-for-pound standing. He is tipped to come out victorious in the fight. The Nigerian style bender comes into the match still unbeaten at middleweight. His lone defeat was against Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight clash last year.

In other matchups of the night, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa in a potentially explosive bout; Jared Cannonier taking on Derek Brunson in a meeting of middleweight contender hopefuls; as well as Kyler Phillips v Marcelo Rojo in the bantamweight division, and Bobby Green taking on Nasrat Haqparast in a lightweight opener.

