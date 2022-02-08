.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely 48 hours in the kidnappers’ den, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari abducted by terrorists on Monday, was released.

The man of God was taken away when the hoodlums invaded St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State at 11:30 pm on Monday.

During the confusion that ensued, the terrorists killed a cook.

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan said on Tuesday that Father Shekari was released.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr.mmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, in a statement, said the priest was released by his abductors around 10:30 pm on Monday.

Also Read:

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Ikulu in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Sunday, February 6, 2022.”

“Fr. Shekari was released around 10.30 pm on Monday, February 7, 2022.”

“As we pray for the repose of the soul of his cook who was killed during the attack, we want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for his release.”

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God for the quick release of Fr. Shekari as well as Mass for the dead and for the departed Cook of Fr. Shekari,” they stated.

They did not mention whether ransom was paid or not

Vanguard News Nigeria