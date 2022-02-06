Babatinde Majiyagbe is a Lagos-based bank executive, who is a die-hard Super Eagles fan.

Majiyagbe flew to Douala, waited for two days, before he took a connecting flight to Garoua, northern Cameroon, where the Super Eagles undertook their AFCON 2021 campaign. Before the shocking exit of the Eagles from AFCON, he was in high spirits, particularly, after the Eguavoen boys had displayed a devastating form in the group stage..

Majiyagbe told Sports Vanguard that he was sure the Eagles would go far in the tournament, thinking that the team had everything to emerge champions.

He cherished his presence in Cameroon as part of the continental tournament which after numerous postponements was finally being staged. “For the very first time in a long while, I have come to experience the electrifying nature, the culture and spirit, in the stadium which we had lost, since Covid-19 began. Seeing Africa come back to converge as one indivisible entity through sports creates a special feeling in me. I have come to love my presence here as a fan, and given another opportunity, I will do it again and again,”

On what inspired him to come all the way from Nigeria to Cameroon, Majiyagbe said, “I always try to go to places I have never been before and this time Cameroon happened to be in my checklist. Coincidentally, the AFCON is here so I decided to be part of it and to support the Super Eagles and see how far we can go.”

Before his departure from Garoua, Majiyagbe was optimistic the Super Eagles would, at least, get to the final of the tournament. “But that would also depend on a number of factors,” he said. He hammered on discipline. “Discipline in the team is a key factor. From the first game, we saw a game plan and how the boys kept to the coach’s gameplan. It is a disciplined team that wins tournaments.“

Majiyagbe flew back to Lagos after the group matches. Before returning to Nigeria, Majiyagbe who shared the same hotel with the national team of Guinea Bissau also shared the joy of victory and the sadness that follows defeat. “I shared the same hotel with Guinea Bissau. They lamented their defeat to Egypt the whole night,” he recalled. “I was joyous when they scored what I thought was a good goal. Everybody was devastated when VAR voided the goal. That was one match I thought they deserved at least a draw.”

After the Eagles were knocked out in the Round of 16, Majiyagbe, who had since returned to Lagos sent me a WhatsApp message, “It was indeed painful,” adding, “but that is football. We live to fight another. The Super Eagles will bounce back.”