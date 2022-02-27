The Nigerian Police Force has said it has concluded investigation into the death of an Abuja-based American businesswoman, Mrs. Sofia Ohaekelem who died on September 10, 2021.

According to the bereaved husband, a petition had been written by one Mr Cyprian Egbe to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate the cause of death and accuse him of domestic violence and possible poisoning of the US citizen.

But investigations and findings carried out by the police highest command, may have exonerated him from all suspicions, the husband, Prince Odinaka Hyginus Ohaekelem said.

Prince Odinaka Hyginus Ohaekelem , the husband of the deceased in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, said a copy of the police report which was copied to the American embassy, Interpol, IGP and Department of Public Prosecution, showed that after autopsy, confirmed that Mrs. Ohaekelem died as a result of stomach complications.

He told newsmen that one of the conspirators, who is now at large, was introduced by his late wife as a business associate.

Mr Ohaekelem also informed that his wife’s Manager had deleted all vital information from her laptop, and interfered with the office computer and phones to cover their tracks. He added that they also carted away all monetary/cash transactions and vital documents belonging to the Café.

Meanwhile, the police says it is waiting for the recommendation of the DPP to know the next line of action to take on the matter.