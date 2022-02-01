Nigeria’s leading portal for Contests, OGA Campaign has announced that the voting phase of SME30 Challenge to kick off Friday, 4th February 2022.

The voting phase which will last for some weeks determines who the winners of the Contests will be after 79,875 entries made from Small and Medium Enterprises across the nation only 5000 businesses were selected for the voting phase.

SME30 Challenge identifies the top performing Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria and the contest aim to help groom them into bigger and more sustainable enterprises, to support them in their growth into larger and internationally oriented companies.

SME30 Challenge is the highest accolade for an SME to aspire for and beyond recognition, each category winners receive access to finance, business grants, access to local & International markets, capacity development, access to business information, media and marketing exposure while the overall winner goes home with N3million naira cash prize.

SME30 Challenge would see 30 small and medium scale enterprises from 30 different sector emerge winners after a voting exercise which will hold on ogacampaign.com