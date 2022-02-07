For many individuals who have managed to survive the economic hiccups of 2021, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, incentives are a way to get more when shopping for everyday essentials.

E-commerce has proven to be a bundle of effectiveness, convenience, reach and safety which is crucial in this time of belt-tightening and economic uncertainties. With the online marketplace, shopping is made easier, and consumers can purchase items from the comfort of their own homes or workplace.

Also, there is no time barrier as the online store is open 24/7. Online shopping saves time, and consumers do not need to wait in long queues, especially in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic which requires social distancing guidelines.

While convenience appears to be the most talked-about benefit of online shopping, there are several other benefits consumers can leverage at this time. Shopping online opens consumers to a wide display of products, and one can find almost any brand online, even the international brands. Online platforms such as Jumia allows you to shop from anywhere in Nigeria with retailers from all over the country.

Furthermore, online shopping provides better prices and other cost-saving incentives. One such is Jumia’s ongoing ‘Free Delivery’ promo, which allows consumers to buy more by shopping ‘Jumia Express’ items (items stored at the Jumia warehouse). Consumers who shop as high as 4,999 Naira within this category get free shipping in Lagos and Abuja.

Asides the well documented benefits of e-commerce, it appears that offering incentives to consumers is one of the best ways to encourage them to shop more.