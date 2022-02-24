By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SIX persons including two policemen have been confirmed killed in what is believed to be a coordinated robbery attack on commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North-West local government area of Edo state.



It was gathered that large sums running into millions of naira were carted away by the suspected criminals.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontongs in a terse text message said four banks and the police station were attacked.

He said “Zenith, UBA, First Bank, Union Bank, and the Police Division are confirmed attacked while two police personnel and five civilians lost their lives. For now.”



A staff of one of the affected banks said the robbers came prepared. “The robbers came over-prepared. We had the full complement of staff when they stormed our bank and forced their way into the banking hall using dynamites. They were shooting everywhere, destroyed vehicles in the compound and they succeeded in getting into our strongroom and went away with the cash available there. Thank God no life was lost in our bank”‘.



A resident who witnessed the incident said “The armed robbers laid siege, right from Angle 90 Junction in Uromi, through Tazona Junction, with heavy gunfire and explosives, while three commercial banks were simultaneously attacked.



“A metallic/silver Toyota Lexus 350 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was fully loaded with cash, which the armed robbers hurriedly escaped with, while moving towards Ubiaza’s old road, and shooting sporadically to scare passersby and prevent any challenge from security operatives.”