By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The rumour making the rounds that the former governor of Ekiti State, Eng Segun Oni has joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has been described as an absolute falsehood.

The former Governor political movement said the story was just part of the orchestrated blackmail put together by those who are being hunted by the aspiration of Oni.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Movements, Mr Jackson Adebayo which was made available to journalists on Sunday in Ado Ekiti, explained that though many political parties approached the former governor to fly their ticket in June 18 election he didn’t agree to join any due to the ongoing wide consultations.

He stated further that some stakeholders in the Ekiti project did approach to convince Oni on reasons he should agree to contest on APGA’s platform but he declined to argue that the people of Ekiti State would come up with a party they love before the close of the window.

“It now became laughable reading on social media that Segun Oni is leaving APGA that he has never joined before; or how can you resign from an association you never belong.”

Adebayo however, maintained that the people behind such rumours are those who were being taunted by the geometrical growth of Segun Oni popularity and the negative effects it will have on another political party in Ekiti State.

“What they wanted to achieve with such a blackmail has however backfired on them as the people of the state refused to buy into the shenanigans; as it stands today the only person that the people could trust with the governance of the state is Eng Segun Oni as evidently displays at every nooks and cranny of the state.”

Adebayo added that the Segun Oni Movements would not be bothered by this kind of balderdash in the build-up to the governorship election ‘we will not be bothered as we are too focused than to be distracted by writings that were rumbled together to cause confusion.’

