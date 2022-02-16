By Prince Osuagwu

Mobile phone maker Samsung has released three new mobile phones, Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smart phones are its latest edition on the S Series.

They feature premium cameras, superfast connectivity, long-lasting batteries, and innovative new ways to share files and photos to make mobile experiences better and easier.

Unveiling the new smartphones at an unpacked event in Lagos, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Mobile eXperience Business, Charlie Lee said: “At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices.Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the S Series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience. This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be.”

The Galaxy S22 Series are available in three models, built to make everyday epic for the user.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built for users who want devices that fuel creativity and self-expression. They make every moment epic, with dynamic cameras, enhanced image processing and large bright displays.

It aids users in shooting incredible videos wherever they are, whether day or night. This is owing to the unique Nightography feature of the phones which helps to smoothen and present a clearer night-time video and photos.

Samsung said it set out to take users ‘creativity to another level and not let it stop just because it gets dark.

Again, the Galaxy S series is enhanced with 5G capabilities, to help users play games, stream and work across all favourite apps with incredible ease.

However, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is pairing the DNA of the S Series with its iconic Galaxy Note to create something entirely new. The device breaks the rules of mobile innovation and is truly a leap forward in mobile technology.

The Ultra sets a bold standard for what a smartphone can be, merging the best of two smartphone legacies – the power of the Note Series and the pro-grade camera and performance of the S Series.

It features a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day.

It is in the device that the S Series for the first time, spot the in-built signature S Pen.

The S Pen helps users write and draw in a more realistic pen-to-paper feel.

According to Samsung, the devices will be available in different colours and memory options:

Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy in 256GB and 512GB models with 12GB RAM.

The recommended retail price will be about N749,000 and N799,000 respectively.

Galaxy S22+, will come in Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold and White and in Burgundy in 256 models with 8GB RAM. Recommended retail price is at N585, 000

Galaxy S22 comes in Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold and White and in Burgundy in 128GB and 256 models with 8GB RAM; while recommended retail price is about N469,000 and N499,000 respectively.

Samsung also said that special pre-order offer for the Galaxy S22 Series has commenced.

Users who pre order can get a complimentary gift that includes: Galaxy Buds 2, Phone Cover, Travel Adapter, complimentary Samsung Care+ registration, 4 months YouTube Premium and 3 months Spotify.