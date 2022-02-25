By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Friday, urged the Federal Government to provide adequate cover for Nigerians caught in the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Chairman of CAN’s Youth Wing (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, in a statement titled, ‘Between Russia and Ukraine: Nothing must happen to Nigerians’, urged the authorities to do everything within their power to evacuate Nigerians, especially the youths from the war-ridden nations.

While condemning the ongoing war, the religious body described the war as “dangerous, expensive, disastrous and life consuming” and warned that the two European nations could have themselves to blame, especially if citizens of other nations resident within their borders suffer collateral damages.

Enwere said, “The attention of the Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has been drawn to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. This is not the best for these two countries because many citizens of other countries are residents in their territories, both students and those looking for greener pastures. It is therefore a case of when two elephants fight, the grasses suffer for it.

“War is dangerous, expensive, disastrous and life consuming. No nation should ever think of war. Nothing must happen to Nigerians in Ukraine and Russia. If anything happens to any Nigerian citizen in Russia and Ukraine, both countries must have themselves to blame. We’ll use everything at our disposal to, within the diplomatic community, get back. A word is enough for the wise.

“The Federal Government should do everything within its power to evacuate our citizens, especially our youths from these war-ridden countries.

There are a lot of Nigerians out there studying, doing businesses and lots of things to earn a living. The Nigerian government should act fast so as to bring our citizens back alive. There is no time for procrastination. This is the time for action, and a time to show love to our citizens in both countries. We are one indivisible entity, no matter where you reside.

“We’re not predicting Third World War; but the United Nations, the EU and other relevant authorities should ensure there is an end to this war before it will escalate to an uncontrollable one. Other world leaders should stop siding either Ukraine or Russia, but work on finding a panacea to this war.

“The world leaders, Christians and Muslims, young and old must join hands together in prayers and condemn this war going on at the moment. This is not a time for the blame game, but time to show action and love in making sure that peace returns to both countries.”