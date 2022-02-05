Warns Operational Lapses must be expunged

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Aftermath of repeated attacks, killings and kidnappings ravaging Communities in Niger State, with the Governor recently claiming that Boko Haram element’s were terrorizing rural areas, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya on Saturday commenced an operational visit to Army bases in the state.

This is just as he charged Operational Commander’s to rise up to the challenges and take bold steps to tackle the menace of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping

A statement in this regard signed by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said, “The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, in the early hours of Saturday 5 February 2022 embarked on an operational tour of 31 Brigade Area of Responsibility in Minna, Niger State.

“The tour is in continuation of ongoing evaluation and review of troops’ operations in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other sundry crimes in the country.

“Addressing Operational Commanders in Minna, the COAS charged them to take appropriate tactical measures and bold steps to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping in their areas of responsibility.

He added that they (Commanders) must be thorough and circumspect in order to expunge all operational lapses in the ongoing anti banditry campaign.

Gen Yahaya encouraged the commanders not to be hesitant in communicating their challenges to the Army hierarchy.

He maintained that the Nigerian Army will continue to ensure combat hardwares and logistics are provided to reposition and enhance ongoing operations.

Gen Yahaya assured that in consonance with his philosophy of command, the welfare of personnel has topped his priority list, since he assumed command.

The COAS enjoined them to work in synergy with sister services and other security agencies in order to effectively dismantle the network of banditry and kidnapping in their areas.

