Protest rocks Ondo Varsity over incessant auto crashes

Students of the Ondo state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State have protested the killings of students following incessant auto crashes in the university community.

The crashes are caused by articulated trucks plying the University community.

They took to the street yesterday following an accident that claimed the life of a former student of the Institution simply identified as Michael on the troubled spots in Akungba.

It was learnt that the truck driver who killed the student was trailed to Oba-Akoko town where he was arrested around 10 pm

The news filtered into the university and this infuriated the students hence the protest at the main gate of the institution as early as 7 am.

To prevent the hijack of the protest, the University Management has postponed the ongoing examinations.

A terse statement by the institution expressed “serious concern over the incessant rate of accidents claiming the lives of students of the University.

“In view of the accident that claimed the life of a former student late evening of yesterday, Thursday, 3rd February, 2022, Management has decided to postpone today’s examinations. This is to honour the departed soul. A new date for the examinations will be announced later.

“The Management is currently engaging all relevant stakeholders on what should be done to address the ugly trend, and put and end to vehicular accidents in the University town.”

Also, the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu has sympathised with victims families over the incident.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said “the incident was not expected given the steps that had been taken to forestall such occurrence after the incessant accidents that have claimed indigenes and students lives in the past.

“ln clear terms, Governor Akeredolu had ordered that a barricade be mounted at the troubled portion of the road to prevent heavy-duty trucks from plying that route.

“The Governor, while commiserating with the people of Akungba Akoko as well as the family of the victims, expressed disappointment over people’s penchant for money over lives.

“It is disheartening that some people have turned the barricade mounted by the government to prevent these heavy trucks from plying the road, into a money-making venture. If people truly value lives and understand that whatever money you made at the expense of people’s lives is blood money. This particular incident was highly avoidable.

“On several occasions, I have visited Akungba Akoko on the heels of incessant accidents. As part of our temporary solution to the situation, a barricade was mounted. It was expected that no heavy-duty vehicle would ply that road again.

“However, we have received reports that some residents of the town open this barricade for heavy-duty trucks to pass for a token.” the Governor regretted.

“The Governor, therefore, warned all community leaders, youth leaders or representatives, and other residents of the town to immediately desist from the unwholesome act of flaunting the Governor’s directive by opening this barricade for articulated trucks.

“Governor Akeredolu said the government will henceforth, deploy armed security personnel to man this barricade and deal decisively with anyone found opening this barricade for articulated trucks.

“Akeredolu assured that construction of the bad portion of the road will commence in no distance time as the design for the road is ready. The road, being a Federal road, shall not impair Mr Governor’s determination to save lives.

It added that “Governor Akeredolu expressed concern over th5e needless death of the residents, especially students whose dreams and aspirations have been cut short in their prime.

