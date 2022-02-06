A lawyer, Mr. Joseph Donald, has said the Police Service Commission, PSC, didn’t indict suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

He said reports to that effect should be disregarded by the public. In a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard he said everything in the media is the content of Hushpuppi’s mobile phone and not Kyari.

The statement reads:”The Police Service Commission letter says from all the investigations done including facts that have emerged, Abba Kyari has not been found to have committed any criminal offence that will warrant court trial. Hence they still needed more evidence and more investigations from the police in the next two weeks to prove their case or else their criminal case against Kyari cannot hold.

“Thorough investigations were conducted. All bank accounts were checked and no dime was linked to Abba Kyari directly or indirectly. All persons related to the case and others related to persons related to this case were invited and investigated but still, no dime was linked to Kyari. Many say insiders felt the police panel investigated the case to get evidence against Kyari but still Kyari was not found wanting for any criminal case or receiving one dime from anybody.

“The person who received the N 8million has testified before the police panel and gave a statement that exonerated Kyari completely. He stated that he discussed, sent his account details and collected N 5million on April 4, 2020, and N 3million on September 4, 2020, for the buying of some goods for one Morgan who is based in Dubai without Kyari’s knowledge.

“He further stated that six weeks later, after having disagreements with Morgan, he (Morgan)reported him to Kyari through Hushpuppi since Morgan didn’t have Kyari’s phone number.

The account owner said he had transactions with Morgan and not Hushpuppi and that the money in question celebrated by the media belongs to Morgan and not Hushpuppi.

“ He stated further before the panel that he was surprised by the way the FBI and the media were desperately trying to link his transaction with Morgan to Kyari. He also argued that how can this money sent to him by Morgan for buying goods be linked to an arrest Kyari made five months earlier in January 2020? All the accounts of this person who received the N8 million were checked and the account statement was obtained from the banks. The panel saw how he received the N8 million and spent it within the first week of April 2020, without giving a dime to Kyari. All the persons he had transactions with relating to the money were invited and none of them have any link to Kyari or gave him any money.

“Also, the promise Hushpuppi made to reimburse the police team that went to four states to arrest Vincent as indicated in his chats with Kyari, was investigated thoroughly and it was confirmed that Hushpuppi didn’t send any money. Bank account details obtained from a new

generation bank and statement of the account owner were very clear that no one dime was sent by Hushpuppi as he promised.

It’s pertinent to note that everything that was released to the media is the contents of Hushpuppi’s phone and not Hushpuppi’s direct statement against Kyari. No evidence of Hushpuppi’s confessions against Kyari was seen in the media or received by the panel.

The arrest and investigation of Vincent Kelly were also done in four weeks following a court order issued by the court in Nigeria. The police team was authorized to detain and investigate him for over 20 internet crimes he confessed to have committed with Hushpuppi and others in Malaysia, Cyprus and South Africa.

“Kyari stated that the WhatsApp chats released to the media are part of a sting investigation to know more about Hushpuppi’s activities, his syndicate members and also lure him to Nigeria since the arrest of Vincent had exposed his criminal activities.

It was also discovered that Kyari knew Hushpuppi for nine months. Also, no evidence of Kyari’s involvement in Hushpuppi’s crimes was discovered.

Hushpuppi wanted Kyari to jail Vincent using armed robbery charges as was seen in his chat with Kyari. Kyari was playing along to get more information about his activities and lure him to Nigeria without Hushpuppi suspecting that he and Vincent are under investigation.

“Kyari wisely granted Vincent bail on health grounds against the wishes of Hushpuppi because Kyari insisted Vincent was sick. If Kyari was to follow Hushpuppi’s wishes, Vincent would have been treated and charged with armed robbery as Hushpuppi wanted. This explains why Hushpuppi decided not to reimburse the police team that arrested Vincent as he freely promised to do so earlier in January 2020.

“Kyari was introduced to Hushpuppi in Dubai the same way many prominent Nigerian politicians, businessmen and celebrities were introduced to him in Dubai.

Kyari’s exploits in Nigeria Police for more than two decades have resulted in the arrest of thousands of deadly criminals across the country. Nigerians should disregard all the sponsored fake news on social media coming from purported sources and wait for the official state by the Police Service Commission.’’

