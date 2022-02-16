The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has directed its members to extend the operations of their jetties, depots, and filling stations to between 18 to 24 hours daily until queues subside across the country.



MOMAN’s Chairman, Mr Olumide Adeosun, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.



Adeosun said MOMAN members were working with the regulatory authorities and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. towards a resolution of the current fuel crisis.



He said: “Most importantly, MOMAN members have committed resources towards enhanced operations and associated activities to reduce the burden of the current fuel scarcity to our customers.



“Towards this purpose, MOMAN members shall extend opening hours of jetties, depots, and filling stations to a minimum of 18 hours a day and where possible up to 24 hours a day in high density and flagship locations where the security situation permits.



“MOMAN members shall operate these extended hours until the excessive queues subside.”

He urged customers not to engage in panic buying as it might take a few days for normalcy to return, as the act also increases the pressure on the supply chain.

READ ALSO: Reps conclude probe of Ogoni oil spill



Adeosun noted that MOMAN subject matter experts were active contributors to the technical and commercial committees set up by the regulatory authorities.



According to him, the committees are saddled with re-stocking fuel supplies, resolving the blending of contaminated product and identifying losses suffered by customers, operators and third parties.



He said MOMAN’s committee of chemists were also working with designated laboratories to double-check the quality of product (re-blended or new) before they are released into the fuels supply chain.

Vanguard News Nigeria