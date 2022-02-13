.

–Says all contaminated petrol recalled

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC Limited) has assured consumers that ongoing petrol shortages would end in the coming days, as new vessels berth and trucking of product intensifies.

The corporation also said all contaminated petrol has been recalled and are being replaced.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad in an exclusive situation update chat with Vanguard noted that the situation was a national emergency and called for the cooperation of all stakeholders and understanding of all Nigerians.

Also Read:

He said: “While it is difficult to give a definite date (when the situation will normalize) but within the next few days because more vessels with clean fuel are coming through but the distribution logistics take some time, so very soon it will return to normal.

“The more PMS that comes in, the shorter the time frame but the distribution logistics also have its time frame. You can see that more filling stations are dispensing only that there are queues but the more filling stations that are receiving new supplies the less the concentration of the queues.

“I am expecting that within the next week we will be seeing the receding of these queues”, he added.

The NNPC spokesman explained that the situation was unforeseen and took quick response of the Corporation to ensure that it did not escalate.

He said: “Four vessels (with the off-spec petrol) came in but only one discharged and even that one not all entered the supply chain. If all the four had entered the supply chain it would have been worst”.

He pointed out that the NNPC management has nothing to hide and has been transparent in its management of the issue, saying “this is no time for partisanship, it is time for patriotism”.

Vanguard News Nigeria