.

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: There is panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly called fuel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Some petro filling stations along the East-West and Choba axis in Port Harcourt have witnessed long queues.

Most of the filling stations were not selling maybe because of the lack of the product.

The two filling stations still Open at the time of filing this report hiked their pump price from N165 to N185 per litre.

A motorist, Kenneth Ojingwa, expressed sadness over the scarcity that is ravaging the country.

Ojingwa said: ” We are not surprised that this scarcity will get to this part of the country despite the assurance from the NNPC and the Presidency that they are on top of the matter.

“I have been here for hours just to fill my thank but I fear if I would leave here before night falls. Let the various authorities in charge endeavour to make the products available at least.”