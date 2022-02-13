.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A body of a yet-to-be-identified young man whose lifeless body was found around Akalovo Emekuku in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state has been linked to cult-related battles in the area.

An eyewitness who confirmed the incident from the area said it happened last Saturday night.

He said that the activities of cultists in the area have been a source of great worry to the residents.

At the time of filing this report an eyewitness, who introduced herself as Mrs Oge, a businesswoman said mostly at night they usually experience gunshots from these cultists.

She said: “My brother this is getting out of hand. These boys don’t allow us to sleep at night. They come out here to shoot and challenge themselves in a bloody manner. We are begging the police to please come and do something for us. So that they can stop these boys from terrorising us.”

However, she said through the collaborative efforts of some persons in the area the police have been contacted to evacuate the lifeless body of the man.

Reacting, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, said he would reach out to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in the area for further details.

