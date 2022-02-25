Some residents of Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara on Friday staged a peaceful protest in Ilorin over alleged delay in the trial of suspects in the April 5, 2018, armed robbery incident in the ancient city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 33 persons, including policemen, were killed by daredevil armed robbers who invaded some conmercial banks in Offa four years ago.

The suspected armed robbers also reportedly carted away about N10 million during the attack.

The aggrieved people of Offa, who stormed the Government House, Ilorin, urged Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to expedite action on the trial of the suspects with a view to serve the victims and their relations with justice, carried placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the messages on the placards read: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, don’t fold your hands. Expedite action on the trial of Offa robbery suspects”; “We need justice on Offa robbery incident”; “The blood of Offa 33 victims is crying”, among others.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the governor, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Salman Jawondo (SAN), said that the case is still pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Jawondo, who identified with the pains of the Offa people and especially the relations of the victims, assured that no stone would be left unturned until justice was served on the matter.

All the five suspects in the 2018 Offa bank robbery; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Azeez Salawu and Niyi Ogundiran, are all standing trial before Justice Haleema Salman of the Kwara High Court, Ilorin.

Vanguard News Nigeria