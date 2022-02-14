By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

OPERATIVES of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Akwa Ibom state command on Saturday raided an illegal mining site located at Obo Ikot Ita in Nsit-Ibom local government area of the state and arrested one suspect.

However, while the operatives were conducting journalists and other officials round the site, suspected cultists invaded the place and rescued one Mr. Glory Amos, said to be behind the illegal bunkering activities.

Speaking with newsmen before the invasion by the hoodlums, the state commandant of NSCDC, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi said there was sustained intelligence and monitoring before the raid.

“We are here in Obo Ikot Ita in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State because we gathered credible intelligence that an illicit bunkering activities was going on here. So, through sustained intelligence and monitoring we got here today and we met Glory Amos, self-acclaimed doctor.

“We are in his factory, where he is doing what we considered as an illegal cracking process of refined petroleum products. As we can also see some evidence on ground, there are other by-products, which are consumables and which we suspect may be dangerous and injurious to human health.

“He is here with us and the facilities and other activities going on here can be seen during the review of the factory.The collateral implications of damage to the society cannot be quantified when we produce products that are going to be used by machines and automobiles.

“The consequences may be very adverse because it damages the machines and automobiles and it has serious economic implications. On the other hand, the consumables, of course can be very hazardous and injurious to human consumption,” he said.

Majekodunmi urged citizens to stop illegal bunkering activities and illicit production of consumables due to its health and economic implications, warning that there will be no hiding place for those perpetrating illegal activities in the state, as the command has personnel across the 31 LGAs for proper monitoring.

Speaking before he was rescued by the hoodlums, Mr. Glory Amos, who claimed to be a homeopathic doctor denied being into illegal bunkering of adulterated petroleum products

He saidhe had been in the business of experimental distilling of lubricants and production of drugs such as “a “war against infections and bacterial, “blended dry gin” and “Glory Amos hot balm”, among others.

“My journey into the world of invention started 28 years ago. In 2004, I purchased this land and started developing this structure with the hope of developing it into a research institute.

Here we recycle nylon of sachets water, we don’t take our raw materials from crude oil, we recycle the nylon of sachets water into various lubricants.

“After 10 years of trying the ideas, we started testing it on my generator and it’s okay, very okay. If you like, you can take it to the laboratory and run a test by yourself,” Amos said.

The Official of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) Mrs Okuma Ekpoudom, said the agency will take the exhibits to the laboratory for analysis to determine its quality.

“We are here at the instance of the state Commandant of NSCDC to come and see what is related to us. They’ve handed over some of the exhibits to us and we are going to follow up, take what we have seen to the laboratory and find out what it is”, She said