By Steve Oko

Mr Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the Kenyan Government had filed a document in court to show that there was no immigration record of Kanu’s departure from Kenya after his arrival to the country on May 12, 2021.

A release jointly issued by Ejimakor; and the IPOB Leader’s brother, Kanunta Kanu, argued that the position of the Kenyan Government had made the circumstances under which Kanu “disappeared” from Kenya a more grievous offence, claiming that serious consequences await all those involved in the action.

In the latest Affidavit filed by the Kenyan government in defence of the suit filed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya, it asserted that there was no immigration record of Kanu’s departure from Kenya after his last arrival on 12th May 2021.

The release made available to Vanguard read in part: “In the Affidavit “drawn up and filed” by the Attorney-General of Kenya and deposed to in Nairobi, Kenya on 10th February 2022, the Government of Kenya attached Kanu’s arrival and departure record from Kenya from 17th July 2019 to 12th May 2022 when he last entered Kenya.

“Paragraph 12 of the Affidavit stated, “That it is evident from the schedule below that since 17/7/2019, the said Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Kenny Okwu-Kanu has visited and departed Kenya on several occasions”.

“Paragraph 13 of the Affidavit states “That from the above travel history, it is evident that his last arrival date was 12/5/2021 and there is no evidence exhibited to prove that he thereafter left the country”.

“Paragraph 14 of the Affidavit stated, “That I am not privy to his (Kanu’s) arrest, detention or extradition”.

Kanu’s lawyers argued that: “It is pertinent to note that this Affidavit, having been “drawn up and filed” by the Attorney-General of Kenya is the clearest official confirmation yet from the government of Kenya that what happened to Nnamdi Kanu in Kenya amounts to a crime, both in Nigeria, Kenya and under international law.

“With this latest development, Kanu’s ordeal in Kenya has turned a new corner where domestic and international criminal indictments will lie against the persons that directly or indirectly participated in this high crime. It has gone beyond extraordinary rendition.”

