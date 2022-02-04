.

By Chioma Obinna

The United Way Greater Nigeria has concluded the first cohort of its Skills to Employment Programme with 43 beneficiaries aged between 18 and 30 graduating from the training.

The training held for a period of three months included an internship period of four weeks, after 8 weeks of training.

Beneficiaries were trained in digital skills such as; Digital Marketing, Front-end web development and Graphics Design.

Speaking on the programme, the Programme Manager, United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), Mr Olayemi Fasakin explained that the programme designed and conceptualised by United Way Greater Nigeria was aimed at bridging the unemployment and underemployment gap amongst a teeming young population that Nigeria currently has, it is hoped that beneficiaries will take advantage of the rising demand for Digital Skills in the Nigerian economy, to become gainfully employed or self-employed.

Fasakin said: “Of the 43 graduands, there were 24 females and 19 males. A total of 27 Digital Marketers, eight Front-end web developers and 8 Graphics Designers benefited. UWGN commends all implementing partners involved in the success of the programme.

“We are indeed grateful to Nerdy Eye, WAVE Academies, Educate Nigeria, The Workplace Centre, JASS Academy and Sweet Sensation for partnering with us to bring about social impact in the lives of these youths. For subsequent cohorts, we plan to expand the program to reach even more youths and the process to identify more donors to fund a more expanded program is already ongoing,” he added.

