Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Forum of former House of Representatives Members in the All Progressives Congress APC has called on the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party to ensure the sustainability of internal democracy in the ruling party, especially in the lead-up to the February 26 national convention of the party.

The Forum made the call Friday at its Roundtable in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a Communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by its Protem Chairman, Ibrahim Zailani, the Forum said it is in the progressive interest of the party to ensure that internal democracy reigns supreme.

“We reviewed the current state of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and called on the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to ensure that internal democracy is sustained in the party”, the forum stated.

The Forum said it remained committed to deepening democracy in the country as well as the West African region and condemned the current wave of forceful removal of democratically elected governments in the region.

It said the coups in Mali and Burkina Faso were unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

While commending the Federal Government on how well it had gone in tackling insecurity, economic crisis and corruption in the country, the Forum urged it to do more in order to enhance peace and development.

The former members in the Communique called on delegates to the party’s National Convention scheduled to hold this month “to ensure that only credible and visionary candidates are voted to occupy offices in other to properly reposition the party”.

The Forum thanked some former members serving in the Federal Government as well as those currently serving as Chief Executives of States like the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Governors Aminu Bello Masari and Mohammed Bello Matawalle of Katsina and Zamfara States respectively for their support for the Forum.

Earlier, Hon. Nwajiuba had in his goodwill message enjoined the leadership of the party to ensure transparency in the processes leading to the National Convention and the Convention proper as that is the only way to keep the party united, strong and virile.

In his welcome address, the Protem Chairman of the Forum, Zailani said the time had come for stakeholders in the political space to accord the legislature and the legislators their proper place in the scheme of things.

He decried the way legislators are looked down on even though they remain major stakeholders in the political equation.

The meeting was attended by former members from all the States of the Federation including those who served in the 2nd and 3rd Republics.