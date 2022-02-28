The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on Monday shelved the industrial action billed to begin on March 1.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos and signed by the union’s President General, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, and Secretary General, Mr Felix Akingboye.

The union had earlier given the Federal Government of Nigeria a 14-day notice on non-compliance with the extant stevedoring regulation (Marine Notice 106, 2014) by the International Oil Companies (IOCs).

“The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council(NSC) held seperate meeting with the MWUN on Feb. 25 to deliberate on the way forward.

ALSO READ: Suspected herdsmen kill, bury victim in shallow grave in Delta

“Both managements appealed to the union to be given time to prevail on the IOCs to comply with the extant stevedoring law, and a time lag of 30 days, effective Feb. 25 was granted,” the statement read in part.

The union officers stated that at another meeting held with management of NPA and representatives of the IOCs on Monday, however, it was unanimously agreed that two weeks, effective from Feb. 28, be given to the IOCs to complete all processes.

Others at the meeting wère listed as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

The MWUN officers said that the IOCs were urged to comply with the law, start engaging the stevedores and dockworkers on their oil platforms, and report back to the Authority and the Union for review.

“Consequent upon the above, and the plea of well-meaning Nigerians, the Union as a patriotic and responsible organisation, hereby temporarily suspends its planned industrial action billed to commence 12.00 a.m March 1,” they said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria