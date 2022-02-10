….Says 6,983 buildings susceptible to flood threats

By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, yesterday, warned that the state remains the most vulnerable city prone to the impact of climate change in Nigeria.

He stated that a recent report on climate risk assessment, conducted by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, observed that a total of 6,983 buildings are susceptible to the threats of flooding across the state.

Bello, who was represented by the Assistant Director/Head Climate Change and Environmental Planning Department, Mr. Bankole Michael, said this at the 6th Annual Lecture Series, organised by the School of Communication, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo.

Speaking as the guest lecturer on the theme: ‘Climate Change, Urban Renewal and Environmental Challenges of Megacity: Role of the Media’, he noted that the media has a collective responsibility in holding public officers accountable to addressing issues of climate change.

He said: “It is a fact that climate change has far-reaching effects on our planet, from increasing the frequency and intensity of many extreme weather events, including flooding and drought, to changing sea temperature, ocean acidity, and sea level.

“Lagos is not spared the impacts of climate Change. There is no doubt that Lagos with the smallest landmass in Nigeria, is the commercial nerve centre of the Nation. It is a home to over 75 per cent business concerns, a gateway to the economy of West Africa and a cosmopolitan city.

“The coastal city of Lagos has had its fair share of the consequences of global climate change. The impact of the sea level rise has caused extreme ocean surges and the increase intensity of flooding events occurs in most of the city. Thus, Lagos is the most vulnerable city to the impact of climate change in Nigeria.

“Today, it is estimated that Lagos is home to more than 25 million people, majority of who are poor and living on the fringes of the society. A large percentage of the population of Lagos is also extremely poor, thereby lacking the required strategies to combat the effects of climate change.

“In addition, a strong and sustained growth of Lagos population and economy has resulted in the vast increase in the urbanized area, and attendant land use change.

“It is also imperative to state that the Climate Risk Assessment conducted by the Ministry with the support of the United Nation Development Programme, UNDP, also revealed that a total of 6,983 buildings/infrastructure are susceptible to the threats of flooding across the State. The implication of this is that many people may either lose their residence or businesses.”

