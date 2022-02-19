Anyim’ll do better if given opportunity-Jonathan

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Prominent Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari and former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan are currently gathered at the International Conference Centre, Abuja to celebrate with former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim who turned 61 years old on Saturday.

President Buhari, represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha arrived at the venue at exactly 11:07 accompanied by a retinue of aides and associates.

Dr. Jonathan, the chairman of the occasion in his opening remarks, commended Anyim for his humility saying as Senate President and later Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he did well to serve Nigeria creditably.

It what appears an endorsement of Anyim’s 2023 Presidential ambition, Jonathan noted that having done so well in previous public offices, “Anyim can do better if given the opportunity.”

Also at the event are former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara and ex-Sokoto state state governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, among others.

Details later