By Nwafor Sunday



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has updated its result viewing portal.

A statement by Festus Okoye Esq. National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee stated that the commission has migrated its Uniform Resource Locator (URL) from www.inecelectionresults.com to www.inecelectionresults.ng.

The change according to the commission is to ensure optimum performance and accountability.

Read the full statement below:

“The INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) has been updated to ensure optimum performance and accountability.

“The Uniform Resource Locator (URL) has been migrated from www.inecelectionresults.com to www.inecelectionresults.ng.

“All previously registered user credentials from the old URL remain valid on this new URL.

“Notification emails containing the new URL will be sent to all registered users.

“The notification to this effect has been uploaded to the Commission’s social media platforms. “