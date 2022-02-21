REVERBERATIONS of shock, anger, disbelief and anguish rippled through the public when a 21-storey building in Ikoyi collapsed on November 1, 2021, claiming 47 lives.

In reaction, the Lagos State Government set up the Toyin Ayinde-led committee to probe the collapse, many Nigerians thought that the last had been heard of the issue since probe panels have become the means by which governments sweep such matters under the carpet in Nigeria.

The decisive actions approved in the wake of the White Paper will go a long way in restoring public faith in governance.

The LASG accepted 26 out of the 28 recommendations of the White Paper.

Top among them is that the remaining two 15-story buildings within the compound on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, will be brought down through controlled demolition. For public safety, all occupants within 45 metres radius of the property will be compulsorily evacuated during the demolition.

Also, the property developer, Fourscore Heights Ltd, will be prosecuted over the loss of lives, and in line with extant laws, the land will be forfeited to the state government. All the negligent professionals and civil servants whose failure led to the tragedy will be disciplined and prosecuted.

Of particular mention was the role of government officials who granted fake approval for the project to continue.

“The disciplinary process is to be set up immediately and concluded within 14 days,” said the White paper, which was issued on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, three and half months after collapse.

Very importantly, only the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, is authorised to seal substandard buildings, and the agency will be upgraded to effectively do its work. A committee of public/private sector professionals will also be set up to approve and monitor buildings above six floors.

We urge the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, to proceed quickly with the prosecutions now that the iron is still hot. It is important to carry the public along to meet the objective of restoring faith in government. It will also force everyone involved in the building industry in the state to sit up, knowing that it is no longer business as usual.

We also recommend that government deploys both LASBCA and the intended bilateral committee to go round and take inventory of the many compromised old and ongoing buildings for immediate action to avoid further losses of lives.

The state government should seriously consider some financial solace for those who lost their loved ones in the collapse. Government must always wear a human face. The grieving families must not be abandoned to their fates.

We must show that the lives of those who died due to no fault of theirs still matter to us.

