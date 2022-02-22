.

Show us your payment, agreement document – PG

Oil company did not bulldoze into the community, we followed due process – CSO

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Youths from oil communities of Ilile Autonomous Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State have barricaded premises of an oil company, starling Global Oil Company, operating in their area.

The incident Vanguard gathered which happened last Monday, was when the youths staged a protest against the company.

The protest led by the Youth President Ilile Autonomous community, Comrade Chibuike Nzekwe, said their reason was that the oil company allegedly failed to pay compensation to the landowners before commencing activities on their land.

Speaking also, the President General of the Ilile Community, Mr Athanasius Nwagbara, said: “The company should as a matter of urgency come and tell them their terms of operation and job content. It is wrong for the company to form a committee without the knowledge of the community. The community is not aware of any payment, agreement or documentation has been done.”

Adding his voice, a stakeholder of the community, Prince Azubuike Ekezie, said: “I am surprised that I came home during the last Christmas period and discovered that there is an access road passing through my land to the company site without my consent. Even an exploration work has commenced yet without the oil company making any effort to reach the owners of the land.”

Reacting, the Chief Security Officer, CSO, who introduced himself as Mr Jedeofor, said: “The company did not bulldoze itself into any community land the whole process of acquiring the land started 3-4 years ago. The company during that period met with the traditional ruler of the community where every negotiation was made.”