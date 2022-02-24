.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Thursday announced the restriction of movement ahead of Saturday’s Ngor Okpala state constituency bye-election.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

The police said the restriction was to enable the eligible voters to move out with their permanent voter’s card, PVC and cast their vote on the day of the election.

Also, the command called on parents to warn their children not to allow themselves to be used, causing violence on that day of the election.

According to Police, “Given the forthcoming State Constituency Election scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 26th of February, 2022 in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, the Imo Police Command, wishes to reiterate the command’s readiness not to deviate from the tenets of impartiality and professionalism. And will not tolerate any act of breakdown of law and order before, during and after the election.

“The command, therefore, wish to inform the good people of Imo State especially, those residents in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state that, there will be restriction of movement from 6 am to 4 pm and appeal to all and sundry to come out en-mass with their valid PVC to exercise their civic responsibility without fear of intimidation or harassment

“All political parties, their flag bearers and supporters are advised to conduct themselves in a manner that will guarantee safety, smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

“Politicians and VIPs coming to exercise their franchise are to do so without their security orderlies. Also, personnel of any security agencies seen escorting any Politicians or VIPs as orderlies will be arrested. Moreso, the use of sirens, canvassing or soliciting for votes during the election period is prohibited.”

“In the same vein, parents and guardians are equally advised to warn their children and wards to stay out of trouble during this period and they should not allow themselves to be used by any politicians to cause crisis in any act of thuggery, gangsterism and hooliganism.

“Meanwhile, the Command is working assiduously with other security agencies to provide adequate security to ensure a level playing ground for all the political parties and all eligible electorates to exercise their franchise peaceful,” Police said.

