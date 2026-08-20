Ebonyi LG Polls: Police restrict movement Saturday

Police

…Deploy personnel across 13 LGAs, 171 wards

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has announced a restriction of vehicular and human movement across the state on Saturday, August 22, 2026, ahead of the local government elections.

The restriction will take effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. across the state’s 13 Local Government Areas and 171 wards.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, announced the restriction in a statement on Thursday, saying the measure was aimed at ensuring a peaceful and secure electoral process.

Ukandu said the Commissioner of Police, Hope Urunwa Okafor, had deployed personnel to polling units and strategic locations across the state to provide security before, during and after the elections.

He, however, said persons performing essential and election-related duties would be exempted from the restriction.

Those exempted include officials of the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), accredited journalists and election observers, emergency service providers, health workers and other duly authorised personnel.

“Such persons are required to carry valid means of identification and official accreditation for ease of identification by security personnel,” Ukandu said.

He added that the command was working with sister security agencies to ensure adequate coverage throughout the state and create a safe environment for eligible voters to exercise their franchise without intimidation.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner had warned political actors and their supporters against inflammatory rhetoric, provocative statements and actions capable of disrupting the elections.

She warned that anyone found engaging in conduct capable of causing a breakdown of law and order would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Commissioner also urged voters to conduct themselves peacefully, obey lawful instructions from security personnel and shun violence or any act capable of disrupting the electoral process.

Okafor assured residents that the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, was fully prepared to provide adequate security throughout the electoral period.

She said all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure a peaceful, secure and hitch-free local government election.

The command urged members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities or security emergencies on election day through 07064515001, 08033124839 or 08037928293.