By Omeiza Ajayi

Former Governor of Zamfara state and National Chairmanship aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has dismissed reports to the effect that he is terribly ill and had to be urgently flown abroad for medical attention.

Yari was reacting to media inquiries concerning an online report which said he was taken to the airport on a wheelchair and that he was in a bad shape.

Part of the report had stated that, “Yari is flying to UK on British Airways flight for a medical trip. He was even brought in a wheelchair”.

However, Yari’s Chief of Staff, Engr. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsafe said the report is nothing but the “ranting of an enemy and a blatant attack to send wrong information to the general public as well as the teeming supporters of H.E Abdul’Aziz Abubakar Yari home and abroad”.

He said as is natural with humans to fall sick, there is no need over-blowing such incidents out of proportion.

“Let us make it abundantly clear that, H.E had a dislocation on his left leg when he missed steps on the staircase as a result of which he travelled to the United States for treatment; from where he came back last two weeks and has today left for medical checkup. That does not call for any media hype.

“Therefore, the general public and teeming supporters and his well wishers are hereby enjoined to ignore the ranting and evil machinations of some very few and selfish individuals who are bent on distracting former Governor Yari.

“As we pray for his safe trip, His Excellency, is expected back home after his medical checkup soon”, he stated.

Yari is one of the national chairmanship aspirants in the lead up to the February 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Vanguard News Nigeria