Ill-Health: Adamu’s genuine prayer for Akeredolu’s recovery, sensationalised — S/West APC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Hon Isaac- Kekemeke, has said that the genuine prayer of the party’s National Chairman Abdulahi Adamu, for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s recovery, was unnecessarily sensationalised.

Kekemeke who was at the meeting where the national chairman of the party was quoted to have said that Governor Akeredolu is in a State of Extreme Incapacity, said the media report was false.

Putting the records straight, Kekemeke said in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital, that what the chairman offered was genuine empathy and prayer for the governor

The party’s National Vice Chairman said “It is sad that a genuine empathy and prayer by the National Chairman for a Governor on the platform of his party was sensationalised and has now become a subject of discourse.

” I have been inundated with requests for clarification on the purported statement of the National Chairman of our party, the All Progressives Congress, H.E. Senator Abdulahi Adamu on the state of health of the Governor of Ondo state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, at the meeting of the National Working Committee with state chairmen of our party held at the party secretariat on Monday 10th July, 2023.

“I had thought that the explanation by the state government should have sufficiently ended any further discussions on the matter.

“I am surprised, it is still being discussed as a statement of fact.

“Governor Akeredolu’s name came up at the meeting when the National Chairman was expressing his sympathy with the State chairmen of the party on the abduction/ kidnap of their colleague, the Ekiti state APC Chairman.

“He merely extended his solidarity with the people of Ondo state on the foreign medical trip of the Governor and prayed for his quick recovery and recuperation

” I have chosen to put the records straight because I was at the meeting and moreso that both our party’s National Publicity Secretary and his Deputy were not at the meeting.

“The National Chairman did not and could not have made such comment like “Akeredolu in State of Extreme Incapacity”, but only genuinely prayed for the Governor’s quick recovery.

Kekemeke, therefore urged “all people with some humanity in their hearts to allow Gov. Akeredolu to complete his recuperation as we should know that nobody is above sickness.