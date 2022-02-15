Mr Bako Nathan, Head, Special Operations, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says the commission has blocked unspent funds of government agencies totalling N189 billion in 2019 and 2020, collectively.

Nathan disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating alleged corruption and abuse of nominal rolls and other corrupt practices by government agencies.

He said that the ICPC had been investigating allegations of corrupt practices in various government agencies over the years.

Nathan said that ICPC blocked billions of Naira in various government agencies which were allegedly dubiously spent and kept to shortchange the government.

The House, however, summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, as well as heads of key government agencies over the alleged abuse and inflation of nominal rolls.

Rep. Dachung Bagos, the Chairman of the committee, said that they would write to all the agencies that did not attend the sitting.

He added that any agency that failed to attend would be treated as one of those abusing laid down rules and over bloating their nominal rolls to defraud the government.

Others summoned by the committee included the Head of the Service of the Federation, Accountant General of the Federation, the Auditor General of the Federation, and the Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Chief Executive Officer, Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the officer in Charge of IPPIS were also summoned.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria