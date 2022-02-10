By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA says it is responding to the increasing need for Digital Economy System through the implementation of critical areas of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS.

The Director General of the agency, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, who spoke at a stakeholders’ engagement forum in Lagos asserted that the Agency has through the implementation of the NDEPS evolved from a highly centralized organization to a functionally decentralized institution.

Despite the challenges faced in the sector, he explained that the Agency is ensuring that the objectives of the National IT Governance with priority to delivering value to stakeholders are met, which he described as a priority to the Agency’s core values: People First, Innovativeness, and Professionalism.

The DG, represented by the Agency’s Director of Zonal Offices, Mr. Jide Ajayi, noted: “We aspire to be close to our stakeholders, pursue our strategies, ensure financial prudence, and to become a process-driven, data-dependent, result-oriented organization.”

He said the stakeholders engagement programme in Lagos State was aimed at establishing a sustainable collaboration needed for a viable digital ecosystem in the country.

“Our stakeholders come first, and we must strive to deliver value to you. That would not be possible without listening to you and speaking with you to get clarity on your perspectives, aspirations, and needs”, he affirmed.

The NITDA boss expressed optimism that the event and entire stakeholder engagement program nationwide would offer fresh understandings and ideas on how impactful value can be delivered to Nigerians.

“We see this meeting as a veritable platform to pool knowledge, experience, and expertise, and to co-create solutions, articulate strategies, and extend our services to all stakeholders, especially at the grassroots,” he added.

On his part, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Lagos,

Mr. Hakeen Fahm, commended the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and NITDA for organizing the stakeholder event and expressed his confidence that all participants through constructive interactions would benefit from it.

He noted that the laws that established the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, as well as NITDA, have more significant consequences for value creation and value capture than merely providing new options for inventors and entrepreneurs.

“The digital revolution has transformed our lives and societies at an unprecedented rate and scale, bringing enormous benefits and of course, terrible problems. New technologies have the potential to make major contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals”, he added.

While empathizing on the numerous benefits of digital inclusion in bridging digital divides in the country, the Commissioner stated that strengthening local cooperation is essential in realizing digital technology’s entire social and economic potential.

“I hope this comprehensive approach will answer Nigerians’ desire to participate in the new digital world, not just as users and consumers but also as producers, exporters, and inventors, to create and capture more value on their path to sustainable development,” he noted.

In her earlier welcome remarks,

the Agency’s Head of South West Zonal Office, Mrs. Chioma Okee-Aguguo, charged participants to critique and make constructive recommendations which would help the Agency in achieving its mandate for the good of the ecosystem.

The engagement program, tagged: ‘Creating Boundaries and Breaking Boundaries: Towards Digitalisation and Entrepreneurial Evolution’ had the Lagos state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm and other key players in the state’s ecosystem in attendance.