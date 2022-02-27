By Fumi Komolafe

Brethren, let’s thank the Lord for keeping us alive to witness the last Sunday in the month of February. By his grace, we survived January and we have seen the end of February. Glory be to God.

Many of us are waiting on the Lord for one blessing or the other.

The period of waiting is quite challenging but it is also the time to equip oneself spiritually.

How you handle your waiting period could determine what you receive.

Most of the issues that confront us today, didn’t begin with us. Other people have been through it and recorded breakthroughs.

A person who is waiting needs to take physical and spiritual steps.

Is your case that of a woman married without biological children?

The first step is to give your life to Christ. Be a born- again Christian in word and deed.

Let your lifestyle reflect that of a woman in Christ.

Matthew 6 vs.33 (KJV): “ But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you”.

“These things” include the children you want from God, healing, marriage, financial progress, indeed whatever you want from the Lord, He is able to give you.

As a born-again Christian, what service do you render to the Lord? You need to do something that can make God pay attention to you.

I am not saying every one should be a minister, or church worker. No. There are several ways that we can be used as vehicles for propagating the gospel.

The second step is to maintain your dignity. Avoid anything that could lead you to misuse your body.

Believers are advised to keep their mind on God and not on the flesh.

The flesh is often an instrument used by the devil to lure us into sins.

A true Christian should be able to control the flesh.

In ability to control the flesh, leads us to keep the company of ungodly people and we eventually get into sins that may cost us the future.

How then do we control the flesh? The word of God is the best ‘pill’ to control the flesh.

1st Corinthians 6 vs. 18- 20: “ Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.

What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own.

For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s”.

We are told what the LORD expects of us in 1st Thessalonians 4 vs. 3&4: “ For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication:

As Christians we are warned in Mark 7 vs. 21-24: “ For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness:

All these evil things come from within, and defile the man

That every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honour”.

Brethren, the word is very clear as to why you should keep your body.

From the physical side, engaging in casual sex, flings or whatever name it is called, could further delay child-bearing. People who engage in such are vulnerable to sexually transmitted diseases that could affect the child- bearing process.

Being single or married without a child is not a reason for living a careless life. Doing such, only gives your mockers more reasons to mock you.

The next step is for you to search for the appropriate Word of God, that addresses your situation.

What has the LORD said about your situation?

For instance, a couple waiting on the Lord for children must be familiar with Deuteronomy 7 vs. 14: “ Thou shalt be blessed above all people: there shall not be male or female barren among you, or among you cattle”.

You need to have this verse and other relevant ones in your heart so that when you pray, you easily recite it.

Pray with any of these verses until your spirit man picks it.

Then go ahead and specify. Open your heart to God and tell him what you want.

Hannah did as recorded in 1st Samuel 1 vs. 11: “And she vowed a vow, and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine handmaid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but will give unto thine hand-maid a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life and there shall no razor come upon his head”.

Hannah was specific. A male child. You too can be specific. Don’t just ask to be pregnant, ask the LORD for the gender of the baby or babies that you want.

The merciful God will grant your heart’s desire and may give you more than you asked for like he did to Hannah.

The efficacy of the Word of God is expressed in Hebrews 4 vs. 12: “ For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is –a-discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart”.

Note the word, “ quick”, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints, and marrow”.

The best medication for fertility is the word of God.

I’ll give you a testimony. A couple based in the United States of America, tried the best medical facilities for child bearing but all failed. They then told the doctor to get them donor eggs.

While taking these steps they continued to pray. God used someone to invite the couple to a popular church in Lagos. They decided to take a leave of absence and come to Nigeria.

While here, they focused on prayer and attended church programmes regularly.

God saw their action and He visited them. The woman who had not conceived suddenly became pregnant. She was still in Nigeria when the doctor called that he had found a donor.

Of course, they told him that they didn’t need it anymore, God has done it and she announced that she was pregnant.

Her doctor was taken aback.

Brethren, that is God for you. Just imagine how much they would have had to pay for donor eggs that might fail but our God never fails. The woman later travelled back to America to have her baby.

I don’t know what challenge a reader is struggling with; the truth is God is able.

Have faith in God.

Our Lord Jesus said in Mark 11 vs. 23-24: “ And Jesus answering saith unto them, Have faith in God.

For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.

Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them”.

Fear not, God has not stopped visiting people.

May God visit you soon in Jesus name. Amen.

Wishing our father in the Lord, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a happy birthday as he clocks 80 on March 2nd. You are a blessing to this generation.

Shalom

