Dear Bunmi,

I’m 26 and have been with my boyfriend for four years. We live together and, for some time, our relationship has been threatened.

A few weeks ago one of his friends came to stay with us, pending when he got the accommodation promised him by his new office.

We got chatting from time to time until things turned flirty. We found ourselves kissing and petting heavily and I told him I didn’t want to take things further.

Now he is acting oddly and sometimes ignores me. Should I tell my partner what’s been going on, or should I try to act normal until this friend of his leaves?

Stella, by e-mail.

Dear Stella,

You lit a fire in your partner’s friend then ran away. Are you subconsciously trying to find ways to provoke, shock and confront your man who has become distant?

Your behaviour is unthinkable and reckless. Don’t play games with your boyfriend’s friend.

If you wish to repair your long relationship with your man, sit down with him and discuss the needs and fears that each of you have. Be honest.

Throwing a tale of heavy petting with his friend into the poor man’s face is likely to lead only to your quick exit through the door, followed swiftly by your man’s bewildered friend!

