By Esther Onyegbula

A civil society organisation, Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER) has congratulated the government and people of Lagos State over the clearance certificate of operations for the two newly approved state-owned universities; Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Ijanikin and the Lagos State University of Science and Technology Ikorodu, in Lagos State.

In a press release jointly signed by the Executive Director Nelson Ekujumi and programme officer Gbenga Omage in Lagos on Friday, the group stated that it is elated by this educational feat achieved by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in Lagos State which has once again restated the position of Lagos State as the pacesetter and centre of excellence in governance in Nigeria.

In the statement, the group stated that “The benefits of these two new citadels of learning to human capital development within and outside our shores, cannot be overemphasized”. With the addition of these two higher education centres, “It is expected that they will not only contribute to the growth and development of education in their areas of primary focus but that they will also become innovative centres for groundbreaking research and findings which will uplift and alleviate the human condition”.

The organisation stated that it is delighted that the two new universities have not only expanded the higher education space in Lagos State and Nigeria, but also the economic space in terms of investment in human and capital development which will manifest in the near future.

The group also applauded the Lagos State government for using intellectualism through this upgrade of the two institutions of higher learning to overcome the decades long dichotomy existing between colleges of education/polytechnics and universities certificates to the detriment of our society.

While basking in the euphoria of the addition of the two universities, the group, Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), noted that the office of the Special Adviser for Education which is in charge of higher education also deserves a big kudos for it’s role in ensuring that the birth of the two universities became a reality by putting in place all necessary logistics that guaranteed the National University Commission (NUC) approval of operating licence, while urging it to continue to perform it’s oversight functions responsibly at all times.

In the same vein, the group also used the occasion of the congratulatory message to admonish the Lagos State government to ensure that it’s an investment in the education of which the two new universities are a testimonial, continues to receive high priority and attention.

To the students, teachers and management of the school, (CSER) admonished them to remain focused on academic pursuit by making hard work, discipline and scholarship their watchword as they strive to contribute their own quota to national development excellently to the glory of God and benefit of humanity.