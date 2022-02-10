By Victoria Ojeme

Rossy Foundation International Germany and Heart of Gold Charity Foundation Austria have awarded schools in Owerri, Imo State for excellence in a quiz marathon on the core subjects of the STEM education curriculum.

STEM Education simply means educating students in four specific disciplines, namely, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Instead of training students in any one of these domains, STEM combines all four in an interdisciplinary and applied approach, so as to better equip students to have a career and consider real-world applications.

The contest which was held at Holy Ghost College Owerri, had five selected secondary schools who participated. Holy Ghost College Owerri won N250,000 for first prize winner.

Other participating schools included Government Secondary School Owerri, Akwakuma Girls Secondary School, Amaraku Secondary School, Isiala Mbano, Madonna Science School, Etiti and Holy Ghost College Owerri in the competition with 1st and 2nd runners up getting N200,000 and N150,000.

Presenting the money and gifts to the winners, Commissioner of Education, Professor Sylvester Okorondu, who was represented by the Director of UBSE, department of ministry of education, Lady Dora Mirikwe, thanked the students for performing brilliantly in the quiz competition, saying the champions will be hosted by government even as he advised them to improve on their studies to have better future, peace and social security.

An award presentation took place shortly after the quiz ended. Among the awardees were Prof. Sylvester Ifunanya Commissioner of Education for the outstanding excellence on Education and Human Capital development, His Grace most Rev. Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma ( CEO Innoson Motors) for Award of excellence on industrial revolution and human capital development, Chief Allen Onyema CEO Air PEACE for Award of excellence on Industrial Revolution and human capital development and Dr. Mrs A. Nwanebo Executive Secretary Senior Education Management Board for promoting education in the state among others.

Speaking at the event, Chidi Nze, Founder of Rossy Foundation International Germany, said the organisation operates in over twenty-seven countries of the World, with Germany as its headquarters explaining that Rossy Foundation beams its searchlight on education, health, and empowerment.

He said the foundation believes in supporting the overall development of children by encouraging quality education through the awarding of scholarship at primary, secondary, and university levels, together with the provision of numerous free learning materials.

He added that the foundation also promotes human capital development, involving; Girl-child empowerment programs, women and people with disabilities.

He assured on the sustenance of such programmes, especially as it connects the revival of reading culture among the young generation. The sponsors promised to embark on higher ventures as it concerns knowledge, academic excellence, health and empowerment.

The other partner, the Heart of Gold Charity Foundation, is operating in Nigeria, with her headquarters in Austria.

Lady Dorathy Mmirikwe who represented both the Commissioner and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Owerri, commended the sponsors for thinking the best for the development of education in the State.

She called on other persons and groups to come together and support the Government’s effort towards academic progress, just as Rossy foundation and Heart of Gold Foundation did.

In his remark, the Principal, Senior Section of Holy Ghost College, Owerri, Rev. Fr. Dr. Samuel Agu described the event as top notch.

Blessing both the sponsors and organizers for such a high rewarding venture, Agu confessed that unlike what they used to witness in the past, Rossy foundation Germany, and Heart of Gold Foundation Austria have broken the record, and asked them to sustain the tempo.

For the students, he charged them to take their studies seriously and see the competition as an avenue to double their efforts for excellence.