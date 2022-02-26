.

…Says timely completion non-negotiable

All major projects undertaken by the Akwa Ibom State Government by the present administration will be completed on time and commissioned, Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured.

The Governor who stated while speaking to newsmen at the project sites when he undertook an inspection tour of ongoing projects in the state on Friday said, he was satisfied with the quality and pace of work on the IBB Flood Control and the Ekpene Ukpa Cable-Stayed Bridge Projects.

Speaking at the IBB Flood Control Project site, the governor described the drainage project as one of its kind in the whole country, in terms of length and quality, maintaining that with the number of communities and lives the project stands to impact positively, it can pass for a legacy project.

“I’m impressed with the standard, the pace and then the quality of delivery. We had some expectations but as we can see here, they have gone beyond the standards we set for them.

“Then in terms of deliverables, they have also exceeded my expectations. I just want to reassure you that this will be completely finished before we leave office if we can go close to 90% as of today”, he said.

“Everything you’re seeing here right now apart from passing through the ring road III and then taking it to the outfall station. I think it’s almost done.

“We were also a bit concerned about how to take water completely out of the Secretariat, but with what I’m seeing here right now, I think that has been solved.”

He described the drainage project as more complicated and fund consuming.

“This is more complicated and more expensive than normal road construction. If you check what we’ve buried under the ground, it goes beyond normal politics to get this done. It takes a heart of love for the people to do this.”

The Governor thanked members of the communities that construction works have had to pass through, regretting inconveniences they may have encountered and appreciated the contractors for working day and night to take advantage of the dry season to move at the pace they are moving.

Similarly, at the Ekpene Ukpa Cable Bridge, on the Etinan-Onna road under construction, the governor said the quality of work at the bridge could speak for itself, assuring that the road will divert traffic at East-West road and take through Etinan to Uyo and then to Calabar-Itu, so people can continue their business activities without getting into Eket city.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration to ensure a dualized thoroughfare for anyone coming into the state from Ikot Oku Ikono junction up to the Atlantic ocean in Ibeno, the governor said, on good authority, that Julius Berger has just 5km to link Etinan junction, while CCECC is working hard to complete Etinan junction to Eket city, with just a few finishing touches to be done between Eket and Ibeno.

“Though these are federal roads, we can’t continue to allow our people to suffer, so even with our lean resources we do these roads and other infrastructural development projects, hoping that infrastructure will enhance economic activities, which will, in turn, boost the revenue and economic base of the state”, he added.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Sir Charles Udoh, supervising the IBB Flood Control Project said the project traverses 17 communities and 3 local government areas with 8.4Km main drains and 1.6km concrete tributary drains, intended to address issues of flooding in the adjourning areas of Uyo metropolis.

The Managing Director of Wizchino Engineering Limited, Mr Jack Zou who received and conducted Governor Emmanuel round the bridge, appreciated the state government for consistent funding of the project despite lean resources and assured that the bridge was constructed with the best engineering standards.