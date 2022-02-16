By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Tuesday said the continued scarcity of fuel in Nigeria and the pains of having adulterated fuel in circulation have further increased the hardship Nigerians were going through for about a month now.



Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State and Vice-Chairman of CAN in the Northern States and Abuja, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the apex Christian body was worried and wondered who was responsible for this bad product and scarcity.



According to him, “Our citizens are considered to be the most patient people on earth because we have been enduring bad governance and poor service delivery which have led to deaths that could have been avoided by many family members, friends, and associates. How can we be major oil producer but have failed to fix our refineries and find lasting solutions to the challenge of oil subsidy?



“Our leaders should show pity on hardworking Nigerians who are spending hours and nights at fuel stations, commuters who are paying high transport fares and waiting for a long time to get to work and back home after work due to lack of fuel to buy. Our power distributions are still poor and many Nigeria depend on fuel to power their generators at home. What a double tragedy on patriotic citizens, who will pay for this unwarranted suffering?



“Nigerians are still battling with insecurity, poverty, and now fuel crisis and nobody has ever been held responsible for all our pains, sufferings, and the poor services that we are getting. Unless and till someone takes responsibility to deliver services to citizens or to resign for failure to deliver services to the nation this evil may not end soon.”

