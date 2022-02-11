.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, branch of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, AE-FUNAI, Ebonyi State, yesterday organized a solidarity rally to press home their demand for the implementation of the 2020 Memorandum of Action (MOA) by the Federal Government.

Members of the Union of AE-FUNAI during their rally, which took place within the University complex in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, were seen carrying placards with the various inscriptions including,

“FGN will not rest until outstanding issues are resolved. FGN is unserious with the implementation of UTAS, comrades say no to amputated salaries and withheld allowances.

Also Read:

Strike: ASUU takes decision at NEC meeting in UNILAG weekend

“FGN, we are tired of your deceit; Government is unconcerned, unresponsive to the development of ASUU. FGN listen to the words of wisdom and ASUU must salvage the university system.”

In a Resolution of Mobilization Congress of ASUU AE-FUNAI reached today, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, signed by Comrade Ogugua Egwu and Comrade Joseph N. Chukwu

Chairman and Secretary, the Union expressed readiness to comply with the proposed strike action of ASUU.

“ASUU today, the 9th day of February 2022, extensively deliberated, in a very well attended Congress for mobilization and extensively, and unanimously resolved as follow:

“That the Branch has expressed complete readiness and commitment to comply with the proposed action to press home our demand for the implementation of the 2020 Memorandum of Action (MOA);

“Whereas all components of the Memorandum of Action (MOA) are recognized as important, the Branch upholds the approval and full implementation of the renegotiated condition of service as the irreducible minimum condition for the suspension of the proposed action;

“Regardless of how highly placed or revered, no individual or group of individuals’ action shall cause the suspension of this action if the irreducible minimum is not fulfilled;

“The approval and implementation of this irreducible minimum should be made through our home-grown, solely designed payment platform called the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).”

Vanguard News Nigeria