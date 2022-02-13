.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

PALPABLE fear has gripped passengers on Lagos-Ibadan railway movement as train suddenly stopped in a bush.

Unconfirmed report said some yet to be identified people forced the train to temporarily stop in the bush.

It was further learnt that the passengers aboard the train which departed the Obafemi Awolowo Train Station in Ibadan at 8:30 am on Saturday, were said to have been forced to stop somewhere before Funmilayo Ransom Kuti, at the Papalanto area, due to the alleged removal of some components on the railway track by some vandals.

One of the passengers, who is a lecturer at the University of Ibadan, Dr. (Mrs.) Feyi Leo, told our correspondent that fear gripped her and other passengers when the train was forced to stop.

She said the train coming from Lagos to Ibadan was also forced to stop in the opposite direction, and the two trains continued the journey after the damaged section had been fixed.

“The trip was smooth and we had gone past the station at Abeokuta moving towards Papalanto, when the train stopped and reversed some few meters.

“We were agitated and started asking questions. An announcement was made by the NRC official onboard that, their technicians were fixing a fault on the track, and that it would not take long.” She explained.

