.

…After contamination with erectile dysfunction drug

The use of male sexual enhancement products has become a potential hazard as some male sexual enhancement pills sold online are increasingly containing hidden harmful ingredients.

This is because users of such performance-enhancing products may unknowingly ingest prescription drug ingredients, controlled substances, and untested and unstudied pharmaceutically active ingredients.

Five performance-enhancing pills sold on retailers like Amazon and eBay have been recalled by the US Food and Drug Administration, USFDA after samples of each were found to have been contaminated with tadalafil, an erectile dysfunction drug not approved for over-the-counter use.

The five products include The Red Pill, Mac Daddy Red, Mac Daddy Purple, Red Mammoth, and MegMan performance booster. They have since been removed from online retail websites like Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It is unclear whether more recalls are too come.

Persons suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease could be at risk if they unknowingly use any tadalafil containing medication. Many people who suffer from these conditions take daily drugs that lower their blood pressure. Tadalafil lowers a person’s blood pressure even further, which can be dangerous.

Erectile dysfunction drugs that contain tadalafil as an active ingredient are not recommended for people who suffer from those conditions.

In December 2021, an Amazon laboratory testing reported the cross-contamination prompting the FDA to issue a warning of potential contamination to online retailers who distribute these products.

The products claim to flow more blood into the male sex organ when a man is sexually aroused in order to increase the duration and strength of his erection.

Some retailers have voluntarily recalled the affected products after being notified of the contamination. The FDA has long warned against using these products in general and does not offer these kinds of over-the-counter medication approved for use.

They are still allowed to be distributed, though, as long as they do not contain any drugs the agency deems as having enough potential danger that they can only be distributed via prescription.

In a warning published in December 2021, the FDA said it had identified an emerging trend where over-the-counter products, frequently represented as dietary supplements, contain hidden active ingredients that could be harmful.

“Consumers may unknowingly take products laced with varying quantities of approved prescription drug ingredients, controlled substances, and untested and unstudied pharmaceutically active ingredients.

“These deceptive products can harm you! Hidden ingredients are increasingly becoming a problem in products promoted for sexual enhancement,” the agency noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria