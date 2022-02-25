By Lawani Mikairu

The recent quit notice issued to some private terminals and hangars around the new international terminal of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria,FAAN, does not affect the Executive Maintenance and Repair Organisation (MRO), Execujet and Caverton Helicopters.

FAAN gave notice of demolition to the affected facilities to create jet way for the new international terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Confirming the exclusion of Execujet and Caverton hangars from the quit notice, the Chairman and CEO of Quits Aviation Services Limited, Dr Sam Iwuajoku said that these hangar operators are not in any way obstructing the access to the new terminal.

“The new terminal has nothing to do with Execujet, the safety envelope area where plane can move into the place is by Evergreen and Domino. These are the two areas blocking the entrance to the jet way of the new terminal,” Iwuajuku said.

The new terminal which was built with Chinese loan alongside other terminals at the airports in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano has not been put into use due to lack of maneuvering space (jet way) and access for aircraft that would board and disembark passengers at the terminal.

According to sources, the hangars that would be affected are Evergreen and Domino and the Lagos office of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) but FAAN had secured alternative place for the two operators.

Investigation also revealed that the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had inspected the area and an official of FAAN disclosed that officials from the Ministry of Aviation have started holding talks with the affected companies on how to relocate their operations to the new place.

“What happened was that senior officials from the Ministry came some time ago to relocate Evergreen. When they came, they finally found a place where they are going to put Evergreen, they have given them land; it is just after cargo terminal area. And they also gave Domino a place there. What they have to do is to disassemble what they have here and go and assemble them back there”, the official said.