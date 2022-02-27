.

By Dennis Agbo

Aggrieved members of the Agunese-Mmaku autonomous community in Awgu local government area of Enugu State have protested what they alleged was the authoritarian practices of their traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi against his subjects.

The protesters who stormed the Enugu government house and the state police command alleged that their monarch since December 30 2021 unleashed terror on some members of the community, branding perceived enemies as members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, just to arrest and jail them for holding opposing views from his.

The Traditional ruler, Nevobasi, however, denied the allegations, stating that it was those who scuttled the Town Union election of December 30 2021, using “Unknown Soldiers” that he petitioned to the security agencies.

The Monarch who spoke through the community’s traditional Prime Minister, Chief Fred Ngene said that the traditional ruler never branded anyone as an ESN operative, but that those who brought unknown uniformed men to the community should answer police invitation.

The spokesman of the protesters, Mr Vincent Okafor, said the protest became necessary following the continued intimidation and arrest by the police of stakeholders of the community at the instigation of the Traditional Ruler.

According to Okafor: “We have come to ask and beg Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to save us from the tyranny of Igwe Cyprian Maduabuchi Nevobasi, the self-imposed Igwe of Agunese-Mmaku Autonomous Community in Awgu LG Area.

“We had written to the Governor on this matter; and despite the Governor’s appeal for calm and restraint, Igwe Nevobasi has continued to act as the Lord of the Manor.

“He has misappropriated our community funds and has failed to account for all the monies contributed for the development of our community; he has unilaterally sold a large swathe of our land at Agboneri Mmaku. And now, he has resorted to using the Police to harass and intimidate our people. We can no longer bear this suffocation from a man who lacks conscience and integrity.”

The protesters further requested the Governor to revoke the certificate of recognition and staff of office issued to the Igwe since he has shown sufficient reasons that he is unfit to occupy such exalted office; to prevail on the Igwe to refrain from using members of the Nigerian Police, DSS and other security agencies to harass, intimidate and arrest members of the community.

The Palace Secretary to the Monarch, Chief Oliver Chukwuobasi stated that those instigating the protests were men wanted by the police.

According to him: “These people should go and report themselves to the police, answer to the allegations against them; and stop sowing seeds of discord in our community.”